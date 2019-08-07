10 years ago: Aug. 5, 2009

A vehicle struck the side of Evans Real Estate on Friday in downtown Tonganoxie, causing damage to the west side of the building. The drive told police that she was putting her truck in park, but stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal and drove into the building.

Tonganoxie’s farmers’ market is 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays in the Tonganoxie High School west campus parking lot.

Republican members of the Kansas congressional delegation are fighting on two fronts to stop efforts to move suspected terrorist detainees from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to Fort Leavenworth.

Happy fair, everyone! Our family is on a fair-related lost-and-found mission. Last weekend, my son launched a rocket he made for the fair, with the help of some 4-H’ers from another club who gave generously of their time to help a first-time rocket builder. The rocket flew more than 200 feet, but we lost it in the sky as it was coming down. So, if you find a small primer gray rocket around the fairgrounds, bring it to the Mirror office. My son has a $10 reward and a big thank you for you!

25 years ago: Aug. 10, 1994

A demonstration of an old-time harvest during the thirty-seventh annual steam engine show. A participant in the event is shown here (photo) pitching bundles of wheat into the machine to be thrashed. After passing through The Threshing Bee, the straw was baled and placed into stationary bundles.

Over 1200 registrants, and at least 700 Model A’s, attended the 2nd MARC (Model A Restorers Club) MAFCA (Model A Ford Club of America) Joint Meet in Tacoma, Wash. July 17-23. Two Tonganoxie couples attended, Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Aye and Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Felts. The two couples traveled with five other groups, touring sites that included Leadville, where they saw the graves of Calamity Jane and Buffalo Bill, the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, Glacier Park, Banff and Lake Louise in Alberta, all on the way to Tacoma.

50 years ago: Aug. 7, 1969

The theme of the Leavenworth County Fair Parade was Story Book Characters.

American Red Cross First Aid Courses were offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Helen Mansfield and Connie Putthoff.

The Leavenworth County Fair was Aug. 20-23.

WF Seymour & Son Standard Service Station had a promotion: Buy a set of tires and get 30 gallons of gas.

Lake Shore Estates was a new 210-acre community on recently completed Lake Perry that advertised lots starting at $1,995.

The Leavenworth County Dairy Princess was Theola Holton.

The Second Annual Buffalo Bill Days Celebration in honor of Buffalo Bill’s boyhood in Leavenworth was scheduled for Aug. 13-16.

75 years ago: Aug. 3, 1944

With the elections in the background, we congratulate Perry Walters who was duly elected as Justice of the Peace for Tonganoxie Township. Residents are curious if he will offer a free marriage ceremony sale!

Our hearts are heavy in this area as we report the deaths of three of our own who are serving in the military. Chief Petty Officer, Harold Walker, the youngest officer serving a carrier in the Pacific was killed at the Battle of Midway. Charles Floyd Cline of Linwood was killed in action in France on July 4 of this year. And, Elroy Latta of Basehor was killed in France on July 10, 1944. We are going to miss these fine young men.

The Gas Service Company is still reminding us of the benefits of “cooking with gas”. An Air Conditioning unit can keep your home cool in the summer and warm in the winter. A water heater means you can have hot water automatically, any time of day. Buy extra war bonds and plan for an all gas home.

Musil’s Bakery has delicious Butter Top bread available every day, holidays and Sundays.

100 years ago: Aug. 7, 1919

Beginning Friday, July 18, Dr. Welsh, Chiropractor of Lawrence, will be in Tonganoxie at the Hotel Myers 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bring both your acute and chronic cases and come early.

George Stephenson met with a very painful and unfortunate accident last Thursday evening when a mule got his arm pinned against a board in such a manner that both bones in the right arm were broken above the wrist.

Mr. and Mr. John Doege, of 5 miles northeast of town, left Wednesday for Colorado Springs and Denver. They expect to be gone about four or five weeks seeing the sights and enjoying the mountain air.

See Marion Davies in “Cecelia of the Pink Roses” at the Royal next Saturday evening and you will not be disappointed, for the management of the Royal caters only to the better pictures and will send you home glad that you spent an hour there under the electric fans, forgetful of the heat.

“Know thyself,” and also ascertain how you are rated by others.

125 years ago: Aug. 2, 1894

Last Thursday afternoon, a good many voters of this school district assembled at the school house to hold the annual school meeting. The sexes were about equally divided in attendance, but the men did most of the talking.

Capt. RH Taylor was elected district clerk to serve the ensuing three years. The tax levy was made the same as last year, 18 mills.

The meeting voted to have an eight month’s term of school, and the first Monday in September was decided as the date for it to begin.

After a little discussion the meeting with only one dissenting vote decided for a county uniformity of text books. The motion to adjourn was a tie and the chairman decided in the affirmative.

The instructors for the various district schools throughout the county are rapidly being selected. We give a list of those who have secured schools, as we have learned.

Tonganoxie, Anna Newland, principal; Nina Lacy, intermediate department; Jessie Phenicie, primary; and W.T. Dias colored department.

Coal Ridge, Fred Brockett; Elm Grove, Oliver Phillips; Glenwood, Arthur Jackson; Pleasant Valley, Jim O’Keefe; Friendship Valley, Rebecca Throne; Honey Valley, Clara Hadley; Mound, Will Reno; Reno, Mina Perky; Smith, J.L. Cox; Pleasant Prairie, Mr. Ott; Springdale, Ina Betts; Eureka, Maggie Towne; Eagle, Effie Bridges.