Schedules have been set for this year’s Tonganoxie Sunflower Stroll, which will be Labor Day Weekend in downtown Tonganoxie.

The Plein Air Art Contest also will be taking place during the event.

Early signup for the Sunflower Run will be 4-7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Tonganoxie City Fire Station.

On Aug. 31, things will kick off with the 1 mile and 4 mile Sunflower Run at 7:30 a.m., while craft vendors will be set up 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Magdalenas, Fourth and Shawnee streets.

Elizabeth Daniel will have decor for sale 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ratliff Drug Store, Fourth and Bury streets and more vendors will be set up at the former Decades Past building, 613 E. Fourth St.

The sunflower grown contest judging will be 11 a.m., while food trucks will be set up 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Arts and art vendors will be set up 1-8 p.m., with a street dance with live bands set for 5-9 p.m. at the pocket park at Fourth and Delaware streets.

There also will be a cruise night 6-9 p.m. along Fourth Street and Plein Air Art Judging at 6 p.m. at Village Event Venue, 528 E. Fourth St.

On Sept. 1, there will be live bands 5-7 p.m. at Ryan’s Public House and a street taco food truck.

The annual 0.5 K walk will be at 5 p.m. starting at Gallagher Park, Snow Cones served at 7 p.m. at Tonganoxie City Hall, 526 E. Fourth St., and movie in the park at 8:30 p.m. at Gallagher Park, 301 S. Main St. “Grease” will be shown at the park.

Youth activities also are planned, while street performers will be on hand during the festival.