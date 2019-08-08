Asphalt overlay project bid approved for nearly $239,000

The city selected the low bid from Little Joe’s Asphalt, Inc., Bonner Springs, out of five bids, for $239,210.55.

These are the 11 projects in the bid:

• Hatchell Road, west from Smiley Road for 1,250 feet.

• 100 block of South Delaware.

• First Street from Main to Green streets.

• First Street from Green Street and including cul-de-sac

• 200 block of Bury Street.

• 100 block of Bury Street.

• 200 block of South Delaware Street.

• 100 block of South Green Street.

• 200 block of South Green Street.

• 400 block of Church Street.

• Fifth Street from South Pleasant Street west to U.S. Highway 24-40.