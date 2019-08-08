Archive for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Asphalt overlay project bid approved for nearly $239,000
August 8, 2019
The city selected the low bid from Little Joe’s Asphalt, Inc., Bonner Springs, out of five bids, for $239,210.55.
These are the 11 projects in the bid:
• Hatchell Road, west from Smiley Road for 1,250 feet.
• 100 block of South Delaware.
• First Street from Main to Green streets.
• First Street from Green Street and including cul-de-sac
• 200 block of Bury Street.
• 100 block of Bury Street.
• 200 block of South Delaware Street.
• 100 block of South Green Street.
• 200 block of South Green Street.
• 400 block of Church Street.
• Fifth Street from South Pleasant Street west to U.S. Highway 24-40.
