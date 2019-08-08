The Chieftain Singers vocal group at Tonganoxie High School has been selected to perform at the Kansas Music Educators Associations In-Service Workshop in February.

The event also is where the Kansas All-State Choirs, Bands and Orchestras perform. There also will be workshops for all music educators across the state.

Officials selected Tonganoxie from a group of top choirs, making the Chieftain Singers the first USD 464 performance group to earn the honor.

The Chieftain Singers will be performing in front of music educators who teach at K-12 and college levels.

THS vocal director Tom Gifford submitted an audition recording this past spring for the workshop.

The Chieftain Singers will perform for 30 minutes at the workshop starting at 1 p.m. Feb. 28.