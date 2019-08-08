Archive for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Council appoints Tonganoxie Planning Commission members
August 8, 2019
The Tonganoxie City Council selected two planning commission members from a list of nominees at Monday’s meeting.
The council approved another term for Jake Dale and also appointed longtime resident Patricia Bitler.
The appointments were made in advance of Aug. 21, which is when the current terms of Dale, as well as Patti Gabel, are set to expire.
Other residents who applied were Tim Eicherl and Amanda Beach-Starcher.
