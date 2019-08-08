Leavenworth County is creating a new comprehensive plan, and the county commission needs as much input as possible as it weighs priorities that are key to the county’s future growth and development.

Residents are encouraged to take a five-minute survey about several issues important to the future growth of the county. The survey closes Sept. 1.

Please take a five-minute survey on issues important to the future growth of Leavenworth County. The survey can be accessed at lvcountyplan.com.

The goal of the plan is to ensure Leavenworth County can continue to grow in a sustainable way that both fulfills the needs of its residents and preserves the integrity of its rural area.

The county hopes the plan will address issues that have emerged concerning infrastructure, land use and urban growth with the increasing development along highway corridors.

If anyone would prefer a paper version of the survey, one can be requested by contacting the Planning and Zoning office at compplan@leavenworthcounty.org or 913-684-0465.