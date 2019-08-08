Korbin Riedel is headed to points south to continue his wrestling career in college, but he will be spending a lot of time competing on the West Coast with his new team.

The 2019 Tonganoxie High graduate singed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Arkansas-Little Rock, which is a Division I program.

Little Rock recently announced that it would be joining the Pac-12 for wrestling, so Riedel will be wrestling in conference championships against the likes of Pac-12 regulars Arizona State, Oregon State and Stanford, as well as wrestling only members California State Bakersfield and Cal Polytechnic State.

Riedel will wrestle for Little Rock after putting together one of the most decorated wrestling careers in THS history.

He became the first THS wrestler to enter the state tournament undefeated this past February and then became the program’s first state champion with a 42-0 record.

He won the 152-pound weight class and also set a school record for career victories with a 164-21 record.

Riedel will wrestle for a familiar face from a few years ago in the Kansas City metro area.

Neil Erisman, who wrestled in high school at De Soto, is in his second year at Little Rock.

Erisman also had a standout prep career. He amassed a 150-5 record for the Wildcats and also was a state champion.

He went on to wrestle for national powerhouse Oklahoma State, putting together a 92-36 record in four years as a Cowboy. He also was the 2011 Big 12 Conference champion at 157 pounds and a four-year letterwinner at OSU.

Erisman was a graduate assistant for two years at O-State and an assistant at Stillwater High for one year before heading to North Carolina where he helped coach the Tar Heels on to the national stage for four years.