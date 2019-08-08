Archive for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Tonganoxie golf tourney fundraiser to be played at Falcon Lakes
August 8, 2019
The fourth annual Tonganoxie Golf Tournament is coming up in late August.
This year’s event will start at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at Falcon Lakes.
Proceeds from the four-person scramble will benefit Tonganoxie High School golf, basketball and softball programs.
Forms are available on the school website, tong464.org.
