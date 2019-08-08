The Tonganoxie USD 464 Education Foundation is offering some added incentives to follow the National Football League this fall.

The foundation is selling NFL Play Along tickets for the upcoming season. Funds raised will be used to support USD 464 schools, teachers and students.

A $25 donation buys a single Play Along ticket good for the 17 weeks of the regular NFL season. Each ticket is unique with three different teams every week whose scores are added to determine a winner.

The contest guarantee weekly prizes totaling $1,100. The four highest combined scores win $500, $250, $100, and $50 and the 3 lowest combined scores win $100, $75, and $25.

Winners are determined after each week of play and will be announced, and then payments mailed on the Wednesday of each respective NFL week.

Tickets are available from the Tonganoxie USD 464 Education board members Scott Breuer, Todd Geiger, Mark Gepner, Shawna New Gilmore, Jenny Kessler, Debbie Shoemaker Krivjansky and Jeremy Robbins. For more information, visit the foundation’s Facebook page.