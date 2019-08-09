Magic the Gathering event is Monday

The Linwood Community Library will host a game day for Magic the Gathering enthusiasts next week.

The event, geared towards older kids and teens, will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the library. Participants will need to bring their own cards with them to play.

Just learning? Experienced players will be on hand to help newcomers get started.

Budget meeting set for Tuesday

Linwood area taxpayers who are interested in learning more about the Linwood Community Library’s proposed budget for 2020 can attend the annual budget meeting next week.

The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Detailed budget information can be obtained in advance at the library for those who would like it before the meeting.



Astronomy for everyone

The Linwood Community Library will welcome astronomer and former NASA consultant Kevin Manning to the library later next week.

Manning will visit for an in-depth look at the universe from 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the library. Manning will teach participants about the size and scale of the universe, the stars and other celestial wonders using hands-on activities and assorted visuals during the indoor portion of the program.

Then, everyone will head outside for a guided look at the night sky and view the rings of Saturn, craters on the moon and more through a powerful hand-crafted telescope. The program is suitable for families, but any children in attendance need to be 8 years of age or older.