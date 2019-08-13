If residents within the Tonganoxie USD 464 district lines aren’t already registered to vote, they have utnil 5 p.m. tomorrow to do so in advance of the school bond mail-in election.

Ballots will be sent out Friday for a special Tonganoxie USD 464 bond election that will determine the future of the Tonganoxie High School campus.

Leavenworth County Clerk Janet Klasinski said that 6,500 ballots will be sent out to registered voters this week. She asked that people keep an eye out for the envelopes, which will be white and read “official ballot” on them. If voters have not received the ballots by Aug. 21, they should call the courthouse and Klasinski’s office will provide them with a ballot.

“We will do everything we can to accommodate the voter,” Klasinski said.

Here are some things to remember when preparing to vote in the special election:

• If district residents still need to register to vote, they have until 5 p.m. Thursday at the County Clerk’s office at the courthouse, 300 Walnut St., Suite 106 in Leavenworth.

• Ballots and return envelopes will come in a white envelope that measures roughly 5x7. They will read “Official Ballot” on the front. Inside the ballots will be the ballot and a yellow return envelope.

• Ballots must be signed before they are returned to Klasinksi’s office. Only signed ballots will be valid.

• Voters have until noon Sept. 5 to return the ballots.

• Ballots also can be dropped off at the outdoor ballot drop-off box at the Leavenworth County Annex in Tonganoxie. The drop box is to the left of the main entrance to the annex in the northeast corner of the parking lot. Ballots dropped off at the annex box will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 4.

• If you don’t receive a ballot, misplace the one sent to you, or are a registered voter and didn’t receive a ballot, be sure to call Klasinski’s office at 913-684-0421 or email jklasinksi@leavenworthcounty.gov. Also, contact her if you receive your ballot envelope, but the ballot or return envelope is not enclosed.

The election will determine whether a $51.4 million bond issue that would upgrade THS campus will pass.

The bond issue would mean about a 3 mill increase in property taxes. For example, the bond would mean an additional $4.31 in taxes monthly on a $150,000 home.