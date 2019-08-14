It’s almost here: a new fall sports season.

Tonganoxie and McLouth teams will begin fall practices Monday.

Tonganoxie High will begin a new season for cross country, football, boys soccer, volleyball and girls golf.

As has been custom in recent years with a tradition that cross country started, some teams will get the season started as soon as possible with midnight practice Monday morning.

Though practice doesn’t officially start until Monday, Beatty Field has been busy with various team members doing voluntary workouts and drills on the new turf in preparation for the official start of practice.

McLouth will begin a new season for cross country, football and volleyball.