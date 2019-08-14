A former McLouth High athletics director and boys basketball coach is the new athletics director and assistant principal at an area school.

Jason Schroeder, who at one time coached the MHS boys basketball team and served as athletics director at McLouth, was named the new AD and assistant principal at Atchison High earlier this summer.

He started the new roles July 1.

Schroeder left McLouth for a stint as AD and assistant principal at Holton before switching careers for a spell. He entered the insurance industry, working for Shelter Insurance in Lawrence before returning to school administration for the 2019-20 school year.