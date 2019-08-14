A 55-year-old Kansas man who traveled to the Philippines and had sex with minor females there was sentenced to more than 84 years in prison Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Stephen R. McAllister of the District of Kansas made the announcement.

Anthony Shultz, a Louisburg helicopter pilot, was charged by complaint in July 2016 and pleaded guilty to three counts of producing child pornography in July 2018 before U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren of the District of Kansas.

According to admissions made in conjunction with the guilty plea, Shultz engaged in sex acts with minor females in the Philippines. He videotaped his sexual encounters with two minors and brought the videos to Kansas home. Shultz would also sell the videos online. One of the girls was only 12 years old at the time; the other was 15.

In one of the videos, Shultz is seen giving the 15-year-old money after having sex with her. Shultz also produced child pornography of an 8-year-old girl in the Philppines by communicating on Skype with the child’s mother and directing the mother to expose the child and live-stream it on web camera.

The FBI investigated the case. Trial Attorney Lauren E. Britsch of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart of the District of Kansas prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more about Project Safe Childhood, visit justice.gov/psc.