Orion Sherley, 24, Vassar, Kan., was found guilty in Leavenworth County District Court of fleeing and attempting to elude Tonganoxie police.

The incident took place July 29, 2015, Kansas Highway patrol notified Tonganoxie police of a black SUV traveling at a high rate of speed coming into Leavenworth County. An off-duty highway patrol officer identified a man passing him and then called it into his unit. Tonganoxie police saw the vehicle traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 24-40. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it continued at the high rate of speed.

The chase ended in Lawrence where patrol officers put “stop-sticks” down, deflating the tires. The three occupants in the vehicle fled.

Finally, Lawrence police were able to detain the occupants. Through video surveillance from a local business and investigation from law enforcement, officers were able to detect the driver in the high speed chase.

“Not only did our law enforcement, but Lawrence Police Department did a remarkable job on this case,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “If not for the assistance from them, we would not have had the evidence needed in this case.”

Post-trial motions were set for 1 p.m. Sept. 13.