Corinn Searcy was a regular fixture at state for the Tonganoxie High track team.

Now she will compete for more hardware at the next level.

Searcy signed a National Letter of Intent earlier this year to compete in track at Washburn.

The recent THS graduate was a first-team all-Lawrence Journal-World selection this past spring.

During her senior season at Tonganoxie, Searcy set three new school records herself or with a team in the 400, the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x400 relay.

At the State Track and Field Championships at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, Searcy placed fifth in the 400.

It marked her third state medal in the event during her four-year career competing at Tonganoxie.

Searcy joins a team that finished the 2019 campaign with three All-Americans at the NCAA Championships May 25 at Kingsville, Texas.

Sophomore javelin thrower Shelby Edwards became the highest-finishing Icahabod in the NCAA era with a third-place finish, which translated into first-team All-American status for the Washburn thrower.

Senior Alexis Menghini finished sixth in the pole vault, which also made her a first team All-American selection.

Fellow pole vaulter Rachael Mayberry was a second-team selection with her 12-place finish in the pole vault. The sophomore also had second-team honors during the indoor season.

The 2019-20 track schedule hasn’t yet been released, but local fans can likely see Searcy perform at various spots in the Sunflower State, if the schedule reflects the 2018-19 schedule.

The Ichabods competed in the indoor season at the Jayhawk Classic in Lawrence and also competed at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, as well as meets at Emporia State and Wichita State.