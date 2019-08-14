Anna Soetaert is continuing her athletics career up the road in Leavenworth, but there’s a familiar face leading her there.

Soetaert signed a National Letter of Intent several months ago to play soccer at the University of Saint Mary.

Her coach there is Justin Seever, who also was her coach at Tonganoxie High. Seever coaches USM in the fall and THS in the spring.

Soetaert heads to USM after a decorated career at Tonganoxie.

This past spring, she was named first-team all-Lawrence Journal-World for girls soccer.

Soetaert created most of Tonganoxie’s scoring chances during her senior year with the Chieftains.

She finished the season with eight goals and four assists, which earn her a second-team selection on the All-Frontier League Team.

Soetaert also was a spark for the Tonganoxie basketball team, even with an ankle sprain sidelining her during her final basketball season at THS.

She also was a first-team All-LJW selection. Even with missing nine games, which was nearly half of the season, she averaged 5.3 points and 3 assists. Soetaert accounted for half of Tonganoxie’s points via scoring or assists when she played during her senior year.

Soetaert will look to help a Spires team that went 4-14 in 2018.

Seever, a USM alum himself, also played soccer at Neosho County Community College.

This marks Seever’s seventh season leading the USM program. From 2008-12, he was a top assistant on both the men’s and women’s teams.

Soetaert also is a member of the USM dance team.

The USM women’s soccer season starts with a 4 p.m. scrimmage Friday at home against Neosho Community College at Charles J. Berkel Memorial Stadium on the USM campus in Leavenworth.

The season officially opens on the road with a 7:30 p.m. match Aug. 24 at Baker in Baldwin City. The season continues with road matches at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at William Jewell in Liberty, Mo., and noon Sept. 7 at Park University in Parkville, Mo.

The first home match is 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Manhattan Christian College.