Demi Hull of the Tonganoxie FFA Chapter participated in the Kansas FFA District Officer’s Conference on Saturday and Sunday at the Marriott Convention Center in Junction City. Hull serves as the East Central District Treasurer.

The theme of “Stepping Up to the Plate” encompassed the key elements of identifying the officer’s StrengthsFinder themes, having impactful conversations, the three-component model of agricultural education and creating and executing workshops. Just as each of these ideas is necessary in any business or organization, district officers are expected to serve with these key themes in mind as they use their strengths to impact the lives of FFA members.

Starting with an executive committee meeting, officers were able to discuss current issues facing Kansas FFA and Kansas agricultural education. Students are able to bring perspectives from around the state which will be put into action by the Kansas FFA Association. Officer’s participated in workshops led by the 2019-2020 Kansas FFA Officers, and Garrett Craig of Clay Center who is serving as the 2019 Kansas FFA National Officer Candidate, Dr. Gaea Hock of Kansas State University Agricultural Education, Edie Doane of Kansas Farm Bureau, Dr. Emily Lehning of Kansas State University, and Kristen Schmidt of Cargill. Leaders of the Kansas State University College of Agriculture welcomed officers at a banquet and gave words of wisdom about their year of service. As the conference drew to a close, district officers reported on the ideas that they choose to pursue before heading home to implement the skills that they learned.

Hull will serve on a team of six FFA members from the East Central District, who have responsibilities such as serving on the state executive meeting, planning and facilitating a district Greenhand Conference for first year members, volunteering at the State Fair and presenting a district banquet. Other members of the East Central District team include: Bryleigh Isch (Burlington), Alyssa Sheron (Spring Hill), Grayce Wilmurth (Prairie View), Hailey Gillispie and Alison Owens (both of Anderson County).

The Kansas FFA District Officers Conference is facilitated and organized by the officers of the Kansas FFA Association, the College of Agriculture at Kansas State University, and the Kansas State Board of Education.

The Kansas FFA Association has more 9,600 members in over 200 chapters. The National FFA Organization is the largest high school vocational organization in the nation and prepares its 653,359 members for leadership and careers in science, business and technology in agriculture.

The mission of the FFA, which previously was known by its full name of Future Farmers of America, is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Learn more at ksffa.org.