Tonganoxie USD 464 approves personnel recommendations at Aug. 12 meeting
August 14, 2019
The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approved personnel recommendations during Monday’s regular meeting.
Contracts/work agreements were approved for Anthony Rashid, Tonganoxie High School special education para; Jessica Shockey, regular route driver; Anna Frecks, Tonganoxie Elementary School cashier; Keri Nihart, Tonganoxie Middle School SN head cashier; Johnna Price, TES para; Rabecka Reischman, TMS SPED para; Lyndsay Hodge, TES Classroom Aide; Andrea Smith, TES SPED para; Tony Maurer, SKILLS USA sponsor; John Morgan, HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly Health Occupations Students of America) sponsor; Michelle Garner, TMS SPED para; Angela Trowbridge, THS Class Sponsor; and Jalaine King, TMS SPED Para.
Team lead supplementals approved at the meeting were: Mary Bartels, sixth grade; Shelley Scates, seventh grade; Amber York, eighth grade; Laura Kidwell, special education; Megan Carlton, electives; and Rachel Padfield, office.
Grade level chairs are Ali Buchan, kindergarten; Kathie Riddle, first grade; Natalie Frese, second grade; Missy Miller, third grade; Jordan Welch, fourth grade; and wKerry George, fifth grade; Amy Jones, specials.
David Schmidt was transferred from being a THS para to a TES para.
Resignations were accepted from Candy Haislip, regular route driver; Kimberly Mosier, TES special education para; Rabecka Reischman, regular route driver; Debbie Denholm, THS SPED para, Moving to Pathways full-time, will now be paid by Basehor; and Elizabeth White, TMS SPED para.
