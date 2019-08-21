Andrew Joseph Housworth, 41, Leavenworth, was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in the Kansas Department of Corrections for one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a severity level 4 person felony.



The defendant was found guilty by jury Oct. 24, 2017, after a two-day trial. On Jan. 12, 2017, the defendant was at the Star Gas station, 788 Spruce St., Leavenworth, where he tried to cut in line at the register. He became upset with the victim when the victim asked him not to cut in line. The defendant argued with the victim before leaving the store.

Moments later, he came back in the store, cut in line going directly to the register, and placed money on the counter. The defendant then told the victim that he would take care of him when he came out of the store. When the victim finished his transaction and exited the store, the defendant began yelling threats across the parking lot. The defendant charged toward the victim while pulling something out of his jacket. The defendant then stabbed the victim one time in the chest before running away from the scene.

Housworth was sentenced to 162 months.