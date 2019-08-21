Dog Day Story Time

The Linwood Community Library will celebrate National Dog Day with a night time story event next week.

The event will be 6-7 p.m. Monday with an all-ages story time that features stories focused on dogs as well as a craft. Come see some of the library’s favorite picture book dogs!

Financial investing program

Financial expert Bill Kort will present a program called “Financial Investing: Why the Media Isn’t Your Friend and Other Advice” starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Linwood Community Library.

The program aims to help educate the investor with practical advice from a seasoned professional who spent 42 years in the investment industry starting as a retail stockbroker in 1970 and retiring from Wells Fargo in 2012.



Back to school ice cream social

The First Baptist Church, Third and Park streets in Linwood, will host an ice cream social to celebrate the beginning of school.

All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will take place 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7.