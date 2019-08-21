Haskell Lewis Jr., 66, Leavenworth, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 14, to attempted trafficking contraband into the Lansing Correctional Facility.

On June 27, 2015, Lewis was employed with a company contracted with the Lansing Correctional Facility. As Haskell arrived at the Facility as part of his job, the staff at Lansing Correctional Facility did a standard pat down of employees and found two cigars in Lewis Jr.’s left sock. Lewis Jr. admitted he had intended to bring those cigars to an inmate.

Any tobacco products are not allowed within the facility, and therefore considered contraband.



Sentencing is set for Oct. 4.

The Kansas Sentencing Guidelines has a case with this severity level (Level 7) and little criminal history would be presumptive probation.

“Contraband into in jail and prison can be very dangerous thing, even if the item they possess may seem commonplace for people not incarcerated,” said Todd Thompson, county attorney.

