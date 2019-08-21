Archive for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
McLouth Happenings: Circus coming to town, MHS planning Nashville band trip
August 21, 2019
Circus coming next month to McLouth
Mark your calendars. The circus is coming Sept. 5 to McLouth.
More details next week.
McLouth High band and choir to take 2020 trip to Nashville
The McLouth USD 342 school board recently approved a band and chorus trip for McLouth High School next March.
MHS band and choir students will be doing several fundraisers during the 2019-20 school year. There also will be an initial meeting for parents at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the MHS auditorium.
Fundraisers planned so far include a jazz and barbecue night and a mattress fundraiser.
