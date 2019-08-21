Circus coming next month to McLouth

Mark your calendars. The circus is coming Sept. 5 to McLouth.

More details next week.

McLouth High band and choir to take 2020 trip to Nashville

The McLouth USD 342 school board recently approved a band and chorus trip for McLouth High School next March.

MHS band and choir students will be doing several fundraisers during the 2019-20 school year. There also will be an initial meeting for parents at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the MHS auditorium.

Fundraisers planned so far include a jazz and barbecue night and a mattress fundraiser.