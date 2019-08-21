Archive for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Next Chats with Chelsi is Thursday at the library
August 21, 2019
Chelsi Myer will be on hand for a 4 p.m. Chats with Chelsi presentation Thursday at the Tonganoxie Public Library.
Myer is a Leavenworth County Agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension.
The topics of Myer’s chats vary from month to month, but they all stem from her family and consumer science background.
