Editor's note: Many members of the Tonganoxie High Class of 2019 soon are settling into college life. The Mirror is highlighting those students who signed with various teams earlier this year and now are gearing up to start their careers at the collegiate level. This is another in a series of stories.

Taylor Knipp was an all-Lawrence Journal-World first-team selection and an all-Frontier League second team selection her senior season at Tonganoxie.

Per her mention in the Journal-World’s story about her all-area selection, Knipp was the Chieftains’ most consistent player in 2018 through the team’s 36-match season.

She logged 130 kills, 41 aces and 25 solo blocks for the Chieftains, who finished 15-21 in 2018.

Tonganoxie’s middle hitter now is heading south to continue her volleyball career.

She signed with Ottawa University he THS middle hitter was also named to the All-Frontier League second team.

She will play for Melissa Blessington, who in her sixth season at the helm of the OU women’s volleyball program.

Ottawa is coming off a big 2018 campaign in which OU went 27-13 and advanced to the NAIA National Championships.

The team has had a great deal of success in recent years, advancing to the NAIA Tournament the last four seasons. The team went 34-7 in 2015, 31-8 in 2016 and 30-13 in 2017.

Tonganoxie High coach Chrissie Jeannin is no stranger to Ottawa. She took the same path from THS to OU, eventually earning all-American honors. She was an All-American setter her senior season in 2012.

Jeannin was a letterwinner all four years and also served as a graduate assistant on the coaching staff.

Knipp also will reunite with a THS alum. As outside hitter Mykah Wingerter also begins her career at OU. Wingerter begins her junior year in Ottawa after finishing up her eligibility at Fort Scott Community College.