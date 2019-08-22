Leadership Southern Leavenworth County is taking applications for the 2019-20 session and will be having a mixer later this month to get people more acquainted with the organization.

Board members from Leadership SoLeavCo will be on hand to discuss the program and the organization in general.

Prospective class members, interested sponsors, alumni and anyone else wanting to learn about the organization can make a visit 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 to Heroes Billiards in Basehor.

Visitors can enjoy a free taco bar, with drinks also being available for purchase.

Tuition for the community leadership program is $200. Class members range from high school seniors to retired residents.

The leadership class focuses on southern Leavenworth County, but there are no residence requirements to be in the class.

Class members will learn Kansas Leadership Center competencies, get acquainted with personality colors, understand how people process information differently and visit a southern Leavenworth County school district, Lansing Correctional Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Breakout Leavenworth, The Escape Game Leavenworth, Leavenworth County Commission, Leavenworth County Justice Center, Dole Institute of Politics, Kansas Statehouse and the Brown v. Board National Historic Site.

Class members also will be divided into groups that will pick volunteer projects about which they will give presentations during their final class in April. A graduation luncheon will take place in May.

For more information, email slcldsec@gmail.com.