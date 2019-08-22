The Plein Art Festival will get Labor Day Weekend festivities started early in downtown Tonganoxie, with Sunflower Stroll events to coincide on the weekend. There also will be citywide garage sales that weekend.

Tonganoxie Arts Council is organizing the art festival, which will run Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Aug. 31.

Artists will participate in paint out competitions starting with “Moon Over Tongie” from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the downtown area, “Art in the Park” 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at VFW and Magnatech parks and “History Preserved” 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site.

The “Essence of Tonganoxie” will be 2-5 p.m. Aug. 31 in the downtown and Tonganoxie Water Park area.

There also will be street performers and art vendors 1-8 p.m. Aug. 31 in the downtown area.

Vintage Event Venue, 528 E. Fourth St., will be headquarters for the event. Visitors are welcome to watch artists as they paint scenes at the various spots.

The Sunflower Stroll will be Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in the downtown area. food trucks, band performances, a classic car cruise night, movie night, music and craft and decor vendors will be on hand. Tonganoxie Business Association is sponsoring the event.

City officials also are encouraging residents to participate in a citywide garage sale that weekend also.