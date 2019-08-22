Tonganoxie just started preseason practices Monday, but the regular season soon will be here.

Tonganoxie High boys soccer team is the first THS team to get the season started. The Chieftains open the season Aug. 30 at home against Kansas City Christian under coach Jon Orndorff. It will be the first competition on the new Beatty Field turf.

THS football will have its first game on the home turf a week later against archrival Basehor-Linwood on Sept. 6. Many starters return from last year’s team that went 7-3 and finished as a runner-up in the first year in the Frontier League under Al Troyer. Tonganoxie will scrimmage during a jamboree Aug. 30 at Lansing.

The Kansas High School Activities Association voted this past April to allow preseason high school football scrimmages in the form of jamborees.

John Tollefson’s THS cross country team will open the season Sept. 7 at Lansing. Its first meet is Sept. 14 at Wamego. The Tonganoxie Invite is Sept. 24.

The boys team begins the 2019 season after taking third place at state in Class 4A in 2018.

Girls golf opens the season Sept. 3 at Dub’s Dread Golf Course in Kansas City, Kan. Doug Sandburg’s team will then compete Sept. 12 at Wamego.

Chrissie Jeannin’s THS volleyball team opens the season Sept. 5 against Sumner Academy in Kansas City, Kan. The first home match is Sept. 10 against Paola. The Tonganoxie Invitational will be Sept. 28.

McLouth sports

McLouth football opens the season Sept. 6, but will participate in a jamboree at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Horton. MHS will scrimmage Horton and Oskaloosa.

MHS opens the season Aug. 31 with a home game against Maur Hill at Stan Braksick Sports Complex, as Gary Freeman begins another season as head football coach.

MHS volleyball starts the season Aug. 31 at the Wabaunsee Invitational under coach Katie Jensen.

Bulldog cross country opens the season Sept. 5 at the the Jeff West Invitational at Shawnee North Community Center. THS alum Andrew Bouza is head coach for the MHS cross country team.