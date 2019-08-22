Tonganoxie USD 464 will have a fall kickoff event Friday at Beatty Field.

Festivities will start at 5 p.m. at a food tent near the stadium. Free hot dogs, chips and water will be served.

From there, students throughout the district will be recognized.

At 5:30 p.m., the Tonganoxie High School and Tonganoxie Middle School teams will be introduced. Team members then will make a ceremonial lap around the track.

At 5:38 p.m., THS and TMS volleyball teams will be introduced to the crowd.

TES elementary students will be front and center next. Students of the month will be recognized starting at 5:42 p.m.

Next will be introductions of the THS and TMS cheer teams. Those squads will be recognized at 5:45 p.m.

At 5:48 p.m., THS and TMS football teams will be introduced, with a short scrimmage to follow.

Fans can then see the Chieftain Stars perform after the scrimmage. The Chieftain Stars, which are the THS dance team, will be introduced and also perform starting at 6:16 p.m.

At 6:20 p.m., the THS band will take the field for introductions and a performance.

Next up its THS girls golf. Team members will be introduced at 6:30 p.m.

The final team to be showcased will be THS boys soccer, which will be introduced at 6:33 p.m. The team will then have a 30-minute scrimmage.