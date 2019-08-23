The Sunflower Stroll will be Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in the downtown area.

Food trucks, band performances, a classic car cruise night, movie night, music and craft and decor vendors will be on hand.

Tonganoxie Business Association is sponsoring the event.

Brochures for the stroll and the Plein Art Festival are available throughout the community. More information about both festivals are available on the event’s respective Facebook pages, along with the Tonganoxie Business Association and Tonganoxie Arts Council Facebook pages.

City officials also are encouraging residents to participate in a citywide garage sale that weekend also as part of its clean-up days.

People can contact City Hall at 913-845-2620, ext. 1010 or email mtweedy@tonganoxie.org to be added to the list of local sales.

Large-item trash pick-up will be Sept. 3-9 on residents’ regular trash days. Honey Creek Disposal will take two large items, such as mattresses with box springs, dressers appliances and so on at no additional charge. The Leavenworth County Hazardous Household Item Trailer will be available 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 7 in the lot next to Tonganoxie City Fire Department.

Items that will be accepted: latex paint, oil-based paint, insecticides, pesticides, household cleaners, anti-freeze, poisons, pool chemicals and the like. Motor oil, asbestos and ammunition.

The city also is using the hashtag #tidyuptongie as part of the cleanup efforts.