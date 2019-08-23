Archive for Friday, August 23, 2019

Town hall meeting to discuss local issues, including bond issue

Mike Stieben, Leavenworth County Commission, Fifth District, and Vicky Kaaz, Leavenworth County Commission, Second District, stand in front of the U.S. Department of Transportation building in Washington, D.C. The commissioners were visiting legislators and others to discuss roads, infrastructure and other topics.

Leavenworth County Commissioner Mike Stieben will lead a town hall meeting next week.

The event will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Annex, 725 Laming Road.

Stieben, who represents the Fifth District, will give a report on county issues, while state Rep., Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie, also will speak. Proponents and opponents of the USD 464 mail-in ballot bond issue also will discuss the topic during the meeting.

