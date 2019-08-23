Leavenworth County Commissioner Mike Stieben will lead a town hall meeting next week.

The event will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Annex, 725 Laming Road.

Stieben, who represents the Fifth District, will give a report on county issues, while state Rep., Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie, also will speak. Proponents and opponents of the USD 464 mail-in ballot bond issue also will discuss the topic during the meeting.