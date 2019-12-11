Tonganoxie High boys wrestling placed fourth at the 31st annual Leavenworth Challenger tournament Saturday Brett Delich’s first competition leading the Chieftains.

THS scored 92 points at the meet.

Liberty (Mo.) won the meet with 329 points. Washburn Rural placed second (223), Bonner springs third (105) and Free State fifth (72.5).

St. Joseph Lafayette (Mo.) placed sixth (41), Olathe East seventh (38), Lawrence High eighth (37.5), Shawnee Mission North ninth (35.5) and Staley (Mo.) 10th (31). Leavenworth finished 11th (30.5) and Raymore Peculiar (Mo.) 12th (20).

Sophomore Grayson Sonntag and senior Connor Searcy led the team with first-place finishes in their respective classes.

Sonntag finished the day 5-0 after defeating Lawrence High’s Kevin Honas by major decision, 15-1, in the 120-pound division championship.

Searcy also went undefeated at 5-0 after defeating Liberty senior Callum Trester (6-1), 3-2.

Freshman Grant Kelly placed sixth at 106. He lost to Liberty junior Mason Younghans, 13-7, in the fifth-place match and ended the day 1-3. Senior Dustin Robinson placed fourth at 113 with a 1-3 record, while Josiah Stephens also placed fourth. The senior finished the day 1-3 after losing to Bonner Springs junior Cassius Vanderpool by major decision, 9-1, in the third-place match.

Junior Hunter Harris placed eighth at 138. Bonner Springs’ Gage Maxwell won seventh as Hunter Harris had to forfeit due to injury. Harris finished the day 0-4.

Gabriel Bailey placed fifth at 145. The sophomore went 2-2 on the day. He placed fifth after defeating Shawnee Mission North junior Justus Hulse by fall (0:35).

Freshman Wyatt Harris (0-4) placed fifth at 152, as did Hunter Benedict at 160 (1-4).

Levi Minton placed seventh at 170 (0-3), as did sophomore Connor Bruch (2-3). Bruch defeated Lafayette’ junior Brett Lynch (0-5) by fall (2:19).

And in the 285 division, Cooper Jones placed seventh (1-4) after defeating Bonner Springs sophomore Victor Loza by fall (1:27).

Tonganoxie continues the season Friday with a tournament at Colby.