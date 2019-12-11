Archive for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approves calendar, but wants more discussion about homecoming
December 11, 2019
The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approved work agreements, resignations and retirements at its regular meeting Monday.
Included in those lists are retirement announcements from a longtime Tonganoxie Elementary School teacher and a Tonganoxie High School’s assistant principal for nearly 20 years.
Retirements were approved for TES music teacher Wanda Haney and THS assistant principal Brent Smith.
Contract/work agreements were approved for Lexanna McVey and Carley Smith, girls wrestling assistant co-coaches; Brad Shelton, THS assistant boys basketball coach; and Tyler Hall, THS assistant golf coach.
Resignations were approved for Anthony Rashid, THS assistant boys basketball coach; Debbie McCracken, student nutrition manager at TMS; and Christina Jeannin, THS head volleyball coach.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment