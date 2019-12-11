The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approved work agreements, resignations and retirements at its regular meeting Monday.

Included in those lists are retirement announcements from a longtime Tonganoxie Elementary School teacher and a Tonganoxie High School’s assistant principal for nearly 20 years.

Retirements were approved for TES music teacher Wanda Haney and THS assistant principal Brent Smith.

Contract/work agreements were approved for Lexanna McVey and Carley Smith, girls wrestling assistant co-coaches; Brad Shelton, THS assistant boys basketball coach; and Tyler Hall, THS assistant golf coach.

Resignations were approved for Anthony Rashid, THS assistant boys basketball coach; Debbie McCracken, student nutrition manager at TMS; and Christina Jeannin, THS head volleyball coach.