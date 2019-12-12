The board approved, 6-0, creating another agriculture instructor position at THS.

THS principal Mark Farrar, agriscience education teacher and FFA adviser Beth Schartz and automotive technology teacher Tony Maurer spoke about what they said was a need for another teacher. THS has high demand for ag courses, but students must take the introductory level course. Maurer and Schartz said some 40 to 50 students were being turned away because of class size and having just two teachers.

The teachers agreed that the additional instructor would also allow for more courses to be taught in the field. For instance, Schartz said that though ag teachers are trained in all aspects of the curriculum, her expertise is horticulture. The additional teacher could also allow Maurer to focus more on welding offerings.

On a side note, Maurer mentioned that he is in talks with Pittsburg State University to offer some unique opportunities at THS through PSU’s diesel mechanics department, which Maurer said is one of the top programs of its kind in the nation.