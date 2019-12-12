A Tonganoxie City Council member position on the Tonganoxie City Council is currently vacant with Dave Bennett’s announced resignation Nov. 18.

The position is open for applications, which will be reviewed by the City Council at a future council meeting.

A Tonganoxie Planning Commissioner position (city resident) on the planning commission will be vacant effective Dec. 6. Applications will be reviewed at a future City Council meeting.

Applications can be submitted with the online boards and commissions application or with a completed hard copy application, which can be obtained at City Hall, 526 E. Fourth St.

To complete the application, interested residents should submit the application form and attach a letter of interest and resume.

Questions can be directed to Assistant City Manager Dan Porter or City Manager George Brajkovic at 913-845-2620.