Archive for Thursday, December 12, 2019
West Haven Baptist Church offers temporary office space to USD 464 district during Tonganoxie High School overhaul
December 12, 2019
Superintendent Loren Feldkamp said at Monday's regular school board meeting that West Haven Baptist Church has offered free office space for the district’s central office as construction occurs for THS renovations.
No action was taken, as Feldkamp will be looking into the matter more.
