Archive for Thursday, December 12, 2019

West Haven Baptist Church offers temporary office space to USD 464 district during Tonganoxie High School overhaul

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

By Shawn Linenberger

December 12, 2019

Superintendent Loren Feldkamp said at Monday's regular school board meeting that West Haven Baptist Church has offered free office space for the district’s central office as construction occurs for THS renovations.

No action was taken, as Feldkamp will be looking into the matter more.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment