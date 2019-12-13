Local residents can order a local version of a classic board game — or better yet, have their name in included on the board.

The Friends of the Tonganoxie Library is creating Tonganopoly, an updated take on Monopoly that incorporates local businesses and residents.

Spots similar to Monopoly railroad and street squares will have local businesses. Names of families and additional business sponsors will be listed on the board also.

Family sponsorship for those listings are $100, while business sponsorship name listings are $175.

Orders are being taken at Tonganoxie Public Library.

The game are $30 each.

Patrons who want to give the games as Christmas presents can work with the library for cards denoting the present will be available sometime in the new year.