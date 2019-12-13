Today's news

Tonganopoly board games in the works: orders being taken at libray

This is the original Tonganoxie version of Monopoly. The Friends of the Tonganoxie Library are taking orders for a revised version of the board game, which will be available in the new year.

Enlarge photo.

This is the original Tonganoxie version of Monopoly. The Friends of the Tonganoxie Library are taking orders for a revised version of the board game, which will be available in the new year.

By Shawn Linenberger

December 13, 2019

Local residents can order a local version of a classic board game — or better yet, have their name in included on the board.

The Friends of the Tonganoxie Library is creating Tonganopoly, an updated take on Monopoly that incorporates local businesses and residents.

Spots similar to Monopoly railroad and street squares will have local businesses. Names of families and additional business sponsors will be listed on the board also.

Family sponsorship for those listings are $100, while business sponsorship name listings are $175.

Orders are being taken at Tonganoxie Public Library.

The game are $30 each.

Patrons who want to give the games as Christmas presents can work with the library for cards denoting the present will be available sometime in the new year.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment