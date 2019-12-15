Tonganoxie USD 464 teachers and students have their first snow day of the school year.

And now, Genesis Christian Academy will have a snow day also.

Tonganoxie school district officials called off Monday classes early Sunday evening.

GCA made its decision early Monday morning.

McLouth USD 342 also canceled Monday classes due to inclement weather. Tonganoxie joined all other Leavenworth County school districts (Basehor-Linwood, Pleasant Ridge, Lansing, Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth) and McLouth in calling off Monday classes Sunday.

The cancellations were consistent throughout the region. Baldwin, Lawrence, Oskaloosa, Piper and Bonner Springs school districts also canceled Monday classses.