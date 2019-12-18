A former vice president of the First National Bank of Harveyville, pleaded guilty this week to a federal charge of embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Tuesday. The defendant also agreed to make restitution of approximately $107,175.

Debra Kay Converse, 60, Harveyville, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of embezzlement. In her plea agreement, Converse admitted that in April 2019 the president of First National Bank reported to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff that he believed Converse had embezzled from the bank while she was vice president.

The bank’s investigation focused on what Converse claimed were glitches in software. On March 29, 2019, Converse resigned from the bank and the bank initiated an audit. The bank also learned that Converse, while serving as City Treasurer for Harveyville wrote $5,700 in checks payable to First National Bank for processing residents’ utility payments. Rather than crediting the revenue to the bank, she cashed the checks.

Sentencing is set for March 9. She could face up to 30 years in federal prison. McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Hathaway for their work on the case.