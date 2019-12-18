Cal Green, 37, was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 11, to 122 months in prison for charges of aggravated escape from custody, felony theft and burglary of a motor vehicle.

The crimes occurred Jan. 7, 2019, when Green was an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Green stole a dump truck belonging to Kansas Correctional industries and used it to leave the grounds of the facility.

Once his escape was detected, a three-day hunt for Green commenced. The hunt for Green involved five different law enforcement agencies across Kansas and Missouri. Green was found Jan. 10, 2019, in Independence, Mo. He was taken into custody by special agents with the Kansas Department of Corrections and members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

During the sentencing hearing Green contended that the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office did not agree to any plea bargain on the case, and requested the Court grant him probation. The Court noted that Green had a previous conviction for escape from custody out of Johnson County, and did not grant the request for probation.

Green was looking at being released in 2023, but now must serve an additional 10 years.

“A lot of effort went into apprehending Green,” said Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney. He should serve the required sentence for escape.”