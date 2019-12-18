Patrick James Whimley, 32, Leavenworth, was sentenced Dec. 10 in Leavenworth County District Court to 30 months with the Department of Corrections for the a home burglary on Dec. 7, 2018.

On that morning, Leavenworth Police were called to a residence because the homeowner reported seeing a man lurking around the house and she saw him attempting to open a window in the back of her house. When police arrived they saw Whimley on the porch of the adjacent house taking items. A Leavenworth police officer then proceeded to watch as Whimley opened the window and climbed into the house. At that time the officer told Whimley to lie on the ground. Whimley was then arrested for the burglary.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Whimley pled no contest to the burglary.

At sentencing Whimley argued that he was homeless and only wanted to get into the abandoned residence to squat.

“Just because you are homeless doesn’t mean it’s acceptable to break into someone’s residence.” said Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney. There are far more alternatives to places to stay than committing a crime.”