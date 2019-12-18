A combination of generous donations have pushed funds for furniture and furnishings at the new Tonganoxie Public Library site near its goal mark.

The drive, which started around Thanksgiving, is aimed at raising about $175,000 to cover the estimated costs of those items through the Tonganoxie Public Library Foundation.

Foundation officials recently announced that total commitments have exceeded 85 percent of that $175,000 amount.

Giving Day donations on Dec. 3 totaled more than $4,000.

A matching donor donated the entire $10,000 match originally pledged. That made Giving Day donations at just more than $14,000.

Donors also have stepped up to nab various sponsorships in named giving opportunities, such as naming sponsorship of certain areas of the new library, which is being constructed on the southern portion of the former Tonganoxie Elementary School campus block.

Named giving sponsors are First State Bank and Trust, Community National Bank, the Connor Olson Foundation, Tonganoxie Civic Club, JW Evans and Kay Soetaert, Peruvian Connection and the Leighty Trust.

The Foundation is hoping the public can help push the donation number beyond its $175,000 goal.

All donations can be made in person at Tonganoxie Public Library or online at dccfoundation.org/product/tonganoxie-library-foundation-fund/. Donations are tax deductible.

For questions about donations, contact Jill Breuer, jillbreuer@rocketmail.com.

For questions about the library and its programs, contact Nicole Holifield, director@tonganoxielibrary.org.

Tonganoxie voters in 2017 approved a 20-year sales tax earmarked to fund a new library and city infrastructure projects in the way of street improvements.

The sales tax is designed to pay off bonds the city is using to finance the project. Those bonds cover the cost of land and building construction. The city will own the building, with the library being its tenant. As tenant, the library is responsible for purchasing furniture and furnishings.

The 10,000-square-foot library is set to open this coming March.