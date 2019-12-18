An Overland Park woman is scheduled to appear in court this week on a federal interstate prostitution charge, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

Chunqui Wu, 61, Overland Park, is charged with one count of transportation with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. An indictment alleges Wu owned or operated three massage parlors: Alpha Massage at 116 S. Clairborne, #A, in Olathe; A Plus Massage at 527 N. Mur-Len Road, in Olathe, Kan.; and King Spa at 13104 State Line Road in Leawood.

Documents filed in federal court say investigators worked with an undercover confidential source who contacted Wu and asked for a job working in Wu’s massage parlors.

An investigator’s affidavit alleges Wu made statements indicating she allowed her employees to perform sexual services for tips. Other investigators working undercover confirmed that employees in Wu’s massage parlors were offering sexual services to customers.

Wu was arrested when she went to Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, Mo., to meet the undercover confidential source and transport her back to Kansas to work in one of Wu’s massage parlors.

Wu is scheduled for an arraignment Dec. 20 in federal court in Kansas City, Kan.

If convicted, Wu could face up to 10 years in federal prison. The Olathe Police Department and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan is prosecuting.