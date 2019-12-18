Tonganoxie High had some free-throw struggles down the stretch last week against Perry-Lecompton, but the Chieftains hung on for the 39-37 victory against the Kaws.

The victory moved THS to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play.

THS had pushed its lead to 10 with about 4 minutes left in the game, but Tonganoxie missed the front-end of 1-and-1’s on team fouls 7, 8 and 9 in the fourth quarter.

That helped allow PLHS to assemble a rally, but Tonganoxie eventually was able to hold on for the home victory.

“It was kind of a sloppier game,” said THS coach Phil Jones.

The Kaws were in a zone defense in the second quarter. Jones said he didn’t like the matchup with his lineup and held on to the ball for about 3 1/2 minutes.

Dallas Bond led Tonganoxie in double figures with 11, while Rylee Beach chipped in nine. There was a good amount of balance in scoring for Tonganoxie, as nine different Chieftains scored against the Kaws.

Elijah Tyner and Blake Poje each four points in the victory.

Billy Welch led PLHS with a game-high 12 points.

Tonganoxie played its final home game of 2019 on Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline.

THS faced former fellow Kaw Valley League foe Turner, which comes into the game at 0-2. But the Bears have played a couple larger schools in Shawnee Mission Northwest (71-35) and Blue Valley West (79-35).

Jones said the Chieftains were expecting to face a Bears squad that features a trio of “pretty decent” players.

Tonganoxie is progressing at a solid clip early, according to Jones.

“We’ve shared the ball better at this point than we did last season,” Jones said. “Some guys who didn’t get experience last year are getting minutes this year and still trying to figure things out.

“I would say we’re ahead of schedule as far as implementing second-year stuff. The guys know expectations from a coaching standpoint.”

With no school Friday, Tonganoxie didn’t have an official practice the day before Tuesday’s game.

THS hits the road Thursday to play at Eudora (1-2) and then Saturday against Hayden in Topeka as it wraps up the 2019 portion of the schedule before winter break.