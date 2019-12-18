The Tonganoxie High boys wrestling team will compete in front of the home crowd this weekend.

THS is host to the annual Randy Starcher Memorial Invitational at the THS gym.

Other teams coming to town for the 9 a.m. tournament are Coffeyville, Eudora, Frontenac, Independence, Lansing, Louisburg and Shawnee Heights.

Before Saturday’s big tournament, the Chieftains travel south to take on an old Kaw Valley League foe in the Santa Fe Trail Chargers near Carbondale. That dual starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at SFT.

Tonganoxie will return from winter break with a Jan. 11 tournament at Bonner Springs and then the Bobcat Invitational on Jan. 17 in Basehor.

THS competed this past Friday at Colby. More from that tournament, along with the SFT dual and Saturday’s Tonganoxie tournament can be found in next week’s edition of The Mirror.

THS girls wrestling also competes Thursday at Santa Fe Trail.

While the THS boys are at home, the girls team won’t be competing too far away. The girls have an 8 a.m. meet Saturday at Leavenworth. The girls return in 2020 for a Jan. 4 meet at Atchison County High in Effingham.