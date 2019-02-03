Local authorities continue to investigate the death of a 27-year-old Basehor man who was last seen going for a run early Friday evening.

Maj. James Sherley, spokesperson for the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, said that Jordan Kenne had been found about 5 p.m. Saturday outside the Basehor city limits.

Kenne had last been seen near 178th and State Avenue (U.S. Highway 24-40) west of Basehor. His family said he recently moved to Basehor from Shawnee, according to a Kansas City television station.

Basehor police originally posted on its Facebook page asking for assistance in locating Kenne.

Sherley said Sunday the investigation continues. He anticipates more information about the case to be released Monday.