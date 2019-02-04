A Lansing man was killed in a motorcycle fatality Sunday near Tonganoxie.

Officers were dispatched to the accident at 5:22 p.m. Sunday near 207th Street and Tonganoxie Drive.

Curtis Franklin Haskins, 58, Lansing, was driving 1990 Honda GL 1500 motorcycle northeast on Tonganoxie Drive, according to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle was stopped at 207th and Tonganoxie Drive awaiting to turn north on to 207th Street when the motorcycle collided with the rear of the a Ford Five Hundred, causing the car to go into the ditch on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Haskins was ejected from the motorcycle when his bike collided with the car, according to witnesses.

Haskins died from injuries sustained in the accident. The driver of the car, a 26-year-old Tonganoxie woman, complained of injuries to her right arm and head. Family members took her to LMH Health in Lawrence for treatment.