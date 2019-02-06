Tonganoxie USD 464, McLouth USD 342 and Genesis Christian Academy will not have classes Thursday due to icy weather. This marks the third consecutive week that classes have been canceled due to inclement weather.

Basehor-Linwood USD 458, Baldwin City USD 348, Bonner Springs USD 204, De Soto USD 232, Easton USD 449, Fort Leavenworth USD 207, Leavenworth USD 453, Oskaloosa USD 341 and Piper USD 203.

Lansing USD 469 parent teacher conferences for Thursday also have been canceled.