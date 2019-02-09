A Tonganoxie wrestler will take an undefeated record into the postseason next weekend.

THS senior Korbin Riedel won a Frontier League title Saturday with an 8-3 decision against Bonner Springs senior Joe Tapia (32-7) in the 152-pound division at Paola.

The victory moved Riedel to 34-0 on the season. His quest for a state title will continue with competition Friday and Saturday in a Class 4A regional, also at Paola.

Riedel helped the Chieftains to one of two gold medals on the day at the Frontier League meet.

Freshman Grayson Sonntag (36-4) also won a league title. He defeated Bonner Springs sophomore Derek Duffett (28-8) by a 10-4 decision at 106.

Jacob Miller brought home a silver medal at 285. He reached the finals before falling to Piper senior LeMoses White (33-5) by a 4-0 decision. Miller is now 23-10 on the season.

Blake Sparks finished the day in sixth place in the 126-pound weight class. The THS sophomore (6-22) got was pinned at the 0:49 mark by Piper junio Tyson Lanter (27-10).

Tonganoxie junior Josiah Stephen (14-23) placed fifth after pinning Baldwin junior Lane Anderson (11-22) at the 2:18 mark.

Teammate Jesse Collier also took fifth. The senior improved to 24-17 with a pin at the 2:03 mark of Paola junior Aaron Maxwell (16-17).

At 182, Dawson Bennett (11-24) took sixth after falling at the 1:35 mark to Bonner Springs senior Zane DeLeon (16-12). And at 220, THS junior William Harris (11-21) placed seventh with a bye in the final round.

THS placed eighth in the nine-team conference tournament.

Bonner Springs won the meet with 218 points. Ottawa took second (156.5), Paola third (151), Piper fourth (135), Louisburg fifth (130), Spring Hill sixth (129), Eudora seventh (109.5) and THS eighth (100). Baldwin placed ninth with 95.5 points.

THS will compete in a 4A regional this coming Friday and Saturday at Paola. Other 4A regional sites are Chanute, Lindsborg (Smoky Valley) and Pratt.

The top four finishers at each regional will advance to the state tournament Feb. 22 and 23 in Salina.