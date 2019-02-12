Senior night festivities took place Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline.

The special night recognized seniors in wrestling, cheer, dance and basketball.

The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team played Bishop Ward in the Chieftains’ final home game of the season.

The team finishes out the regular season with road games Thursday at Paola and Tuesday at Atchison.

THS is 3-14 on the season.

The Tonganoxie High boys also played Bishop Ward in the team’s final home game of the season Tuesday.

The THS boys currently are 7-10 on the season.

Both teams will play in a 4A substate tournament at Baldwin. Teams will be seeded next Wednesday, Feb. 20.

McLouth schedule winding down

The McLouth boys and girls teams only have a handful of games left before their Class 2A substate tournaments at Valley Heights High School near Blue Rapids.

The boys were 11-4 overall and 9-2 in Norhteast Kansas League play heading into play this week.

MHS currently is in second place in the league.

Maur Hill-Mount Academy is still in first place, as the Junior Ravens are a perfect 15-0 overall and 11-0 in NEKL play.

Valley Falls in 13-5 overall and 10-4 in league play.

McLouth is coming off a 57-32 victory Feb. 8 at Horton.The team still has games against Oskaloosa, at Pleasant Ridge and at home against Maur Hill-Mount Academy. The team played Tuesday at Atchison County after The Mirror’s deadline.

The MHS girls team is 6-9 on the season with a 4-7 record in NEKL play. The team is in sixth place.

The Bulldogs have the same remaining schedule as the boys squad.

McLouth’s substate tournaments will be played Feb. 25-March 2.

Other teams there are Republic County, Valley Heights, Atchison County, Horton, Jackson Heights, Oskaloosa and Jefferson County North .

State will be the following week at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.